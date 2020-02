Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 21:42 Hits: 1

North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham voted for fellow military veteran Pete Buttigieg in the party‚Äôs crowded presidential primary. Cunningham, one of five Democratic candidates running for the … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article240402221.html#storylink=rss