Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 21:05 Hits: 2

Michael Bloomberg will appear in his first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday. But even before he qualified, Bloomberg had drawn the focus — and ire — of several fellow Democratic candidates.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/807117703/bloomberg-qualifies-for-his-1st-democratic-presidential-debate-in-nevada?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics