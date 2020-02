Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 21:05 Hits: 1

The acting director of national intelligence is required by law to step down by next month. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is said to be a contender. Where does that leave acting director Joseph Maguire?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/807117937/trump-faces-deadline-on-acting-director-of-national-intelligence?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics