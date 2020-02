Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 07:06 Hits: 1

The former Senate majority leader said Nevada's diverse population is more reflective of the Democratic electorate and after Iowa's troubles, his state has "a tremendously good case."

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/19/807236201/harry-reid-iowas-caucus-problems-strengthen-nevada-s-case-for-going-first?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics