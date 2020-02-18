Trump-Loving Democrat Wins County Endorsement In Pennsylvania

Articles

Heather Kass won the endorsement of her county's Democratic Party over progressive Jessica Benham, 49-19. The state party has distanced itself from the decision. Source: Raw Story A Pennsylvania statehouse candidate with a controversial social media history and past support of President Donald Trump has won the endorsement of her county’s Democratic Party. Heather Kass entered the Democratic primary last month to replace state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who’s retiring, and the Allegheny County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse her over disability-rights activist Jessica Benham, reported the Pittsburgh Current. That endorsement came despite Kass’ outspoken support for Trump and wishing that drug addicts would overdose so there would be “less sh*t in the world,” and she also denounced the Affordable Care Act. “THESE LAZY NO GOOD IDIOTS SUCKING THE SYSTEM DRY AND I STILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THEM,” Kass posted on her Facebook page in 2015. “GO TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!” For her part, Kass has since apologized for her pro-Trump posts, saying she was under a lot of stress back then and had medical issues.

