Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

The survey by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist gives the former New York mayor enough polls showing him over 10% nationally to be on stage for the next Democratic debate Wednesday in Nevada.

(Image credit: David Zalubowski/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/806703427/npr-pbs-newshour-marist-poll-sanders-leads-bloomberg-qualifies-for-debate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics