Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

The Democratic presidential candidates have so far stood for elections in two of the whitest states in the country. That changes with Nevada and South Carolina.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/806046940/voters-of-color-are-set-to-have-a-bigger-say-as-democrats-enter-a-crucial-phase?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics