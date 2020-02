Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 12:41 Hits: 0

NPR's David Greene talks to Chuck Rocha, a senior adviser in Sen. Bernie Sander's Democratic presidential campaign, about how things look for the candidate heading into the Nevada caucuses.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/806925820/sanders-speaks-to-people-who-havent-had-a-voice-rocha-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics