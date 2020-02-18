The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Profiteering Off Of The Presidency Would Have Been A Better Reason To Impeach Than Ukraine

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Last week, Jonathan Chait wrote about presidential buckraking: The Washington Post has obtained Secret Service receipts from Trump’s properties. It reveals a massive profiteering scandal. ... the Trump Organization appears to be overcharging the Secret Service for the use of its cottage properties. At Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, the Secret Service paid $17,000 a month for a three-bedroom cottage. “Since fall 2017, there have been 100 rental listings for homes with three or more bedrooms in Bedminster, according to the website Zillow.com,” the Post finds. “None were anywhere near Trump’s rate; the average rental rate was $3,400, and the highest rent listed on Zillow was $8,500.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/profiteering-presidency-would-have-been

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version