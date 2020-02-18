Profiteering Off Of The Presidency Would Have Been A Better Reason To Impeach Than Ukraine

Articles

Last week, Jonathan Chait wrote about presidential buckraking: The Washington Post has obtained Secret Service receipts from Trump’s properties. It reveals a massive profiteering scandal. ... the Trump Organization appears to be overcharging the Secret Service for the use of its cottage properties. At Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, the Secret Service paid $17,000 a month for a three-bedroom cottage. “Since fall 2017, there have been 100 rental listings for homes with three or more bedrooms in Bedminster, according to the website Zillow.com,” the Post finds. “None were anywhere near Trump’s rate; the average rental rate was $3,400, and the highest rent listed on Zillow was $8,500.”

