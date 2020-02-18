Fox Guest Shut Down For Bringing Up Trump Cheating On His Wives

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Someone touched The Precious on Fox News, and host Sandra Smith immediately changed the subject. Jessica Tarlov did That Which Must Not be done by pointing out that Trump is a serial cheater. It happened during a discussion of whether Pete Buttigeig would be vulnerable to attacks about being married to another man. "Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage over the weekend. He has received a lot of criticism. Here he is. I am in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I'm proud of my marriage. And I'm proud of my husband. And I'm not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States. "So notice that the Republican on the panel doesn't want to talk about the substance of what the criticism was, which was a homophobic comment, made by Rush Limbaugh there," Tarlov said.

