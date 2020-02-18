Trump Rage-Tweets Over Obama Taking Credit For Today's Economy

Articles

I swear, Morning Joe is just trolling Trump at this point. This morning, Scarborough points out exactly who laid the foundation for today's economy, just to throw wood on the fire. Yes, it was 11 years ago that Obama signed the Economic Recovery Act: Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020 And Baby Diaper-Boom-Boom is having a teensy hissy fit this morning: Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

