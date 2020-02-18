The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

John Bolton Puts Money Before Truth And Honor

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

John Bolton is happy to tease content in his new book but derelict in his duty as a citizen to testify about Trump before a House committee. You'll recall that Bolton announced that he would be happy to testify before the (friendly Republican) Senate but avoided House testimony altogether. Now in response to a question about "Trump's perfect phone call" with the President of Ukraine, Bolton coyly says "You'll love Chapter 14 of my book." Screw you, John. And Twitter has more words for ya. Boycott this book. He deserves no reward for betraying his country. #JohnBolton — Shelly (@ShellyB0918) February 18, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/john-bolton-puts-money-truth-and-honor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version