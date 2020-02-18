John Bolton Puts Money Before Truth And Honor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

John Bolton is happy to tease content in his new book but derelict in his duty as a citizen to testify about Trump before a House committee. You'll recall that Bolton announced that he would be happy to testify before the (friendly Republican) Senate but avoided House testimony altogether. Now in response to a question about "Trump's perfect phone call" with the President of Ukraine, Bolton coyly says "You'll love Chapter 14 of my book." Screw you, John. And Twitter has more words for ya. Boycott this book. He deserves no reward for betraying his country. #JohnBolton — Shelly (@ShellyB0918) February 18, 2020

