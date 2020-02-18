Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sex Abuse Scandal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 16:15 Hits: 2

The Boy Scouts of America's national organization filed for Chapter 11 this morning. Like the Catholic Church, BSA is facing massive backlash and lawsuits over sexual abuse of children. NBC: A spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement that the filing had "two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come. The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims." The Boy Scouts said that only the national organization had filed for Chapter 11 and that local councils that provide programming and other services are financially independent. "The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children," Roger Mosby, BSA's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/boy-scouts-america-files-bankruptcy-amid