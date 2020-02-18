Betsy DeVos Paid Trump's SOTU 'Scholarship' Out Of Pocket

Articles

It's nice when young people get acknowledgment from the (so-called, but still) president at the State of the Union, right? Despite all his tearing up of constitutional and human decency norms, Trump did a nice thing for a little girl (Philadelphia fourth-grader Janiyah Davis) at the State of the Union. Oh wait no he didn't. Associated Press: It turns out the money wasn’t coming from any pot of state or federal dollars. Instead, it came from the personal accounts of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Elizabeth Hill, a Department of Education spokeswoman, told The Associated Press that DeVos, who donates her annual salary to charity, would be “directly providing the scholarship for Janiyah” and that the money would go directly to the school of her family’s choosing. Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Washington is looking into this back door campaign contribution from DeVos.

