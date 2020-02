Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 21:18 Hits: 4

The next contest in the Democratic presidential race is in Nevada on Saturday. It's the first contest where minority voters could have a substantial say in who wins. Early voting is already underway.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/17/806729312/democrats-head-to-nevada-the-first-truly-diverse-state-to-weigh-in?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics