Guiliani Backer 'Fraud Guarantee' Allegedly Lied To Investors

I can't wait to hear what Susan Collins thinks of this development. Rudy Giuliani's bankroller, an outfit literally named "Fraud Guarantee," is awaking to new charges out of SDNY this morning. Prosecutors allege that FG lied about the organization in "marketing pitches" to investors. I am not making this up. CNN: FBI agents and prosecutors interviewed investors who were pitched on the company, and through subpoenas have obtained text messages and other documents related to the effort. One person with knowledge of the company has said the men spent proceeds from investors on pricey personal expenses. The new charges, if they are brought, would significantly increase the legal pressure on Parnas and Correia. Those men, plus Igor Fruman, another Parnas business associate, and Andrey Kukushkin, an associate in a marijuana venture, have been charged by Manhattan federal prosecutors with campaign finance violations relating to donations they made to US candidates. All four have pleaded not guilty.

