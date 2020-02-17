Cash For Votes: Trump PAC Hands Out Big Bucks To Black Community

Articles

Nothing to see here. Just a Trump organization setting up a group fronted by Black folks to go into Black communities to promise them cash if they attend pro-Trump events. According to CNN, America First Policies is one of the main organizations trying to get Trump re-elected. They donated over $230,000 to help begin the Urban Revitalization Coalition, headed by Cleveland's Darryl Scott — Pastor of the New Spirit Revival Center. What's the Urban Revitalization Coalition doing with its money? Holding Trump events, promising cash prizes to the Black people who attend the giveaways wherein they're pumped full of propaganda. So, there's that. According to Sara Murray from CNN: MURRAY: Tax experts contacted by CNN raised red flags saying the cash events may violate tax laws that bar nonprofits from engaging in political campaign activities and could jeopardize the group's tax-exempt status. Though in an interview with CNN, Scott said he's careful to follow the law. Racial justice groups like the NAACP accused Scott of trying to buy support for president Trump in the Black community. JOHNSON: It's both worrisome and it's very disingenuous. We're in a political climate where elections are won by the margins. Less than a fraction of a percentage. And people are using many tricks to encourage people to participate or persuade their political point of view.

