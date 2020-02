Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 03:48 Hits: 0

Bernie Sanders made a bold prediction on Friday night. “We are going to win the state of Texas,” the 78-year-old told a cheering crowd of thousands on Friday night at … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article240238881.html#storylink=rss