Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 10:04 Hits: 0

NPR's David Greene talks to Matt Bennett of the think tank Third Way about why some Democratic groups do not want current front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders to be the party's presidential nominee.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/17/806599801/why-sanders-as-the-democratic-nominee-terrifies-the-center-left?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics