Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 10:04 Hits: 0

Though he faces minimal opposition in GOP primaries, President Trump has been holding campaign events in states with early nominating contests. He's vying for attention with Democratic candidates.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/17/806599759/trump-competes-for-spotlight-during-democratic-nominating-contests?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics