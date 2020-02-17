The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rudy Says Romney Is A Soros Puppet Because Of Course

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Quiz time, kids! Which is true: Rudy Guiliani took to Twitter this weekend to Retweet a blonde MAGA hottie Push a Soros conspiracy theory about Mitt Romney Promote his "podcast." Surprise! It's (4) all of the above! Soros is enemy number one of the Republican Party. He’s like an anarchist. He funded DAs who are letting criminals go free. And in Eastern Europe he uses our embassies to protect his organization and attack his enemies. https://t.co/WFcytLdmaR Wednesday this week. https://t.co/OHONO51Muv — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 16, 2020 Has Rudy (or anyone, really) asked Jared Kushner how HIS ties to Soros are doing? Kushner didn’t disclose business ties with George Soros, Peter Thiel, and Goldman Sachs https://t.co/C5ocl0ZwwA pic.twitter.com/6GvSySdDN1

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/rudy-says-romney-soros-puppet-because

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version