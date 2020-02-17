Trump Campaign Manager Tweets Dramatic Photo...from 2004

Articles

Monday, 17 February 2020

Parscale's tweet stayed up for several hours yesterday, as the MAGA people swooned and wet themselves over the majestic photo. When it was pointed out the photo was actually from a George Bush visit to Daytona in 2004, the tweet was deleted and everyone at the Trump White House pretended it never happened. Trump's visit to the Daytona 500 continues his string of attending national sports events that later become fiascos with his appearance. Source: CNN Washington(CNN) - President Donald Trump's campaign manager deleted a tweet featuring a dramatic photo of Air Force One at the Daytona 500 after users pointed out that the shot was from President George W. Bush's visit to the NASCAR race in 2004, not from Trump's visit on Sunday. Brad Parscale tweeted the 2004 photo, which shows Air Force One rising above packed stands at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, and wrote, ".@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started." The tweet stayed online for about three hours, drawing at least 6,700 retweets and 23,000 likes before it was deleted. Users identifying themselves as Trump supporters replied with messages like "Amazing shot wow" and "WOW WHAT A SHOT!!!!!!!!!"

