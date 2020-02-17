John Oliver Has A Special Message For Susan Collins

Articles

On his HBO season opener Sunday, John Oliver had some special thoughts for Senator Susan Collins. Playing a clip where she insisted that Donald Trump would learn a lesson from being impeached, John Oliver blasted her: JOHN OLIVER: What are you talking about, Susan? Trump never learns his lesson! This is a man whose first-born child was Donald Trump Jr., and he kept having children! Then the host turned to the Roger Stone trial, and Trump's tweet (yeah) that the Stone recommended sentence of 7-9 years was a "miscarriage of justice." OLIVER: “Was it really a miscarriage of justice, though? Because, bear in mind that Stone was found guilty on seven counts, the sentencing was within established federal guidelines. Plus, look at him! I know you’re not supposed to profile people, but look at him! Look at him! His dress code is ‘business scoundrel!’ He looks like a mannequin at a department store for Dick Tracy villains! He looks like a guy whose day planner just says ‘Frame Roger Rabbit!’ Look at him! Whatever people think, the judge is the one who decides on the sentence, and there is an appeal process in place for Stone. The way the U.S. justice system works depends more on what people’s skin color is, how much money you have, and whether the judge has already had lunch. After a video clip of Fox News hosts defining the Justice Department as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump presidency, Oliver had to hand it to Susan Collins:

