When Will Trump Demand The Spelling Of Presidents’ Day Be Changed?

The Stable genius in the White House sent a very simple tweet for a change -- one that didn’t attack, vilify or smear a political rival or dissenting view. HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020 Shocking, right? Even in its simplicity Trump can’t spell the simplest of holidays. One that praises past US presidents. Instead, he tweeted out a tweet to congratulate and worship himself, by simply writing all in caps HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY. Note the position of the apostrophe, because of course he thinks it's a day of worship of him. In their typical satirical fashion, the Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted the true spelling and then offered the correction without mentioning Donald Trump. Happy Presidents' Day, friends. https://t.co/LcNrrqsfRM — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 17, 2020 (That's where the apostrophe goes.) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 17, 2020

