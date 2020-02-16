Trump Fans Attack 'Communist' Fox Network For Cutting To Commercial During His Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020

Viewers complained on Twitter that FOX Sports cut away prior to President Donald Trump’s campaign-style speech at the Daytona 500, where he was named grand marshal. FOX’s cameras were also criticized for cutting away from Trump’s lap at the Daytona 500 in his presidential limo. Instead, fans were treated to a commercial from Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. Some viewers praised the network for not giving the president’s 2020 campaign additional publicity. Watch the clip above and read the tweets below. Fox sports isn’t showing @realDonaldTrump remarks at #Daytona500 ...but @FoxNews is. Guess that about sums it up... — Danielle Cashat (@daniellecashat) February 16, 2020 FOX seriously isn’t showing Trump’s speech rn. We can hear him in the background.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-fans-attack-communist-fox-network