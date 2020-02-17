Fox News Attacks Pelosi For Her Supposed 'Obsession With Impeachment'

Articles

For anyone who wasn't already sure why their Crazy Uncle Liberty is dead sure that Dear Leader has done absolutely nothing wrong to deserve impeachment, it's from watching one too many segments like this one over on State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news." In upside-down land this Sunday, poor old picked on Trump is completely innocent, Speaker Pelosi is the one who's "obsessed" and "crazy," exposing Trump's crimes and impeaching him over it, not covering them up the way the Senate did, is bad for Democrats, and continuing to investigate them is going to hurt them in the upcoming election. And Pelosi ripping up Trump's lie-filled gaslighting abomination of a speech is akin to treason and the most horrible offense anyone could ever think of committing and somehow an insult to anyone that Trump mentioned in the speech. Here's the crew on Fox & Friends having a hissy fit over Pelosi's interview on CNN the previous day.

