Pete Buttigieg: 'I'm Not Going To Take Lectures On Family Values From The Likes Of Rush Limbaugh'

Trump's newest Medal of Freedom winner was apparently terribly concerned about presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband on stage during an ugly rant on his radio show last week, where he said this during his attack on the former mayor's sexuality: Now, there may be some Democrats who think that is the ticket. There may be some Democrats who think that's exactly what we need to do, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, to ram it down Trump's throat and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that. Buttigieg was asked if he wanted to respond to Limbaugh's remarks this Sunday by Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union: BASH: Last, before I let you go, Rush Limbaugh, who the president recently awarded the nation's top civilian honor, described you as a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, who loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. Now, there has been bipartisan criticism of him for those remarks. I wanted to give you a chance to respond if you would like to. BUTTIGIEG: Well, I love my husband. I'm faithful to my husband. On stage we usually just go for the hug, but I love him very much, and I'm not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.

