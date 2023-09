Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 September 2023 12:02 Hits: 7

We look at President Biden's trip to India for the G-20 meeting, and then to Vietnam, where he has an opportunity to strengthen security and trade ties, trying to counter China's influence there.

