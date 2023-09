Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 22:40 Hits: 8

The former White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump argued he should be tried in federal court. A federal judge disagreed, signaling how other defendants may be tried.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/08/1198557760/judge-rejects-mark-meadows-efforts-to-move-georgia-racketeering-case-to-federal-