Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 22:00 Hits: 2

A forthcoming referendum called "Indigenous Voice to Parliament" in Australia has sparked debate on whether First Nations people should be part of the consultation process involving Government policy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/07/1198301873/debate-heats-over-australias-referendum-to-include-indigenous-people-in-policyma