Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 09:00 Hits: 6

It's a group of secure rooms where the president and his advisers make some of the most difficult national security decisions. After a year-long $50-million overhaul, it has reopened for operations.

(Image credit: Handout/The White House)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/08/1198343428/white-house-situation-room-makeover