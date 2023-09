Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 21:21 Hits: 2

A panel of three federal judges struck down Alabama's latest congressional districting plan. Neither this map nor a prior version had more than one district with a majority Black population.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/05/1197718262/judges-strike-down-another-alabama-congressional-map-over-voting-rights-act-viol