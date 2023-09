Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 03:45 Hits: 2

The suspended Texas AG pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include bribery, corruption, and abuse of office. Here's what happened on the first day of his trial in the TX Senate.

(Image credit: Juan Figueroa/Pool via The Dallas Morning News)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/05/1197811021/paxton-impeachment-trial-texas-attorney-general-ag-conspiracy-bribery