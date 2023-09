Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 12:01 Hits: 0

We take a look at the short-term spending measure President Biden hopes Congress will pass to avoid an immediate government shutdown.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/02/1197419127/week-in-politics-short-term-spending-measure-mitch-mcconnell-freezes-again