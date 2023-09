Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 17:15 Hits: 2

Richardson, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was also known for his volunteer efforts to free Americans held in foreign countries.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/02/1197430962/bill-richardson-former-new-mexico-governor-and-diplomat-dies-at-75