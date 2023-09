Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 22:03 Hits: 3

The president visited the city of Live Oak in northern Florida, about an hour northeast of where Hurricane Idalia made landfall earlier this week.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/02/1197438563/biden-florida-idalia-hurricane-storm