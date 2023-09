Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 September 2023 06:58 Hits: 3

The former New York mayor waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing. He joins the former president in forgoing an appearance before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/02/1197415592/rudy-giuliani-pleads-not-guilty-wont-attend-arraignment-hearing