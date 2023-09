Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

Elected officials are (almost) the oldest they have ever been in Washington which is causing discussions over what it means to be fit for office.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/09/01/1197120521/washington-aging-politicians-old-congress-biden-trump-mcconnell-feinstein