Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 16:43 Hits: 3

Biggs, a former military service member, was convicted alongside former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and other fellow members of the group. Prosecutors sought 33 years for Biggs' role.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/31/1196972258/proud-boys-sentence-jan-6-joseph-biggs