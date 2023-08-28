Politics Podcast: Good Or Bad Use Of Polling … Extended Cut

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 August 2023

This is a special end-of-meteorological-summer installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. Galen Druke speaks with pollsters Kristen Soltis Anderson and David Byler in an episode made entirely of “good or bad use of polling” examples.

They consider why GOP primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy polls differently depending on survey methodology, what we can learn from post-debate polling, whether Nikki Haley used polling well in her debate performance and more.

