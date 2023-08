Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 21:40 Hits: 2

Overnight there was a coup in the central African nation of Gabon. Military officers announced they had seized power and placed the president under house arrest after a questionable election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/30/1196875247/the-latest-on-the-coup-in-gabon