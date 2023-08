Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 09:10 Hits: 4

Enrique Tarrio, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys convicted for seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will be sentenced Wednesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/30/1196712602/former-proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-to-be-sentenced-today-in-jan-6-case