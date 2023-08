Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Republicans in Wisconsin are trying to remove the state's top elections official, whose role is non-partisan. Many Republicans are still contesting the results of the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/30/1196712595/in-wisconsin-republicans-say-the-state-s-top-election-official-has-to-go