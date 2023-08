Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 16:59 Hits: 2

Judge Beryl Howell's decision means that a trial will commence in this case to decide how much Rudy Giuliani must pay Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/30/1196802338/rudy-giuliani-defamation-georgia-election-workers