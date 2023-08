Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 18:01 Hits: 4

Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze momentarily at an event in Covington, Ky. McConnell also froze in July at a news conference on Capitol Hill, going silent before being escorted away.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/30/1196834904/mcconnell-freezes-again