Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 August 2023 12:08 Hits: 1

The next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against former President Trump, at which a trial date may be set, is Monday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/27/1196219541/trumps-next-hearing-in-special-counsel-jack-smiths-case-is-set-for-monday