Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 21:29 Hits: 2

With former President Donald Trump sitting out the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, candidates had a chance to stand out. But Trump offered his own counter programming in a one-on-one interview.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195706831/dueling-republican-narratives-the-gop-debate-and-trumps-interview