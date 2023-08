Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 21:51 Hits: 3

The BRICS group of emerging economies have invited six new members to join — expanding their reach to cover over a third of the world's population in an attempt to reshape the global world order.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195706845/brics-invites-six-new-members-to-join-covering-over-1-3-of-the-worlds-population