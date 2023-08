Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 09:00 Hits: 8

The Republican Party is shifting its attention to Milwaukee, a city that will host both the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday and the party's nominating convention next summer.

(Image credit: Kenny Yoo/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/22/1195024667/republican-debate-milwaukee-wisconsin-politics