Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 August 2023 22:11 Hits: 3

In Guatemala, an anti-corruption campaigner has swept to an astonishing victory in the presidential elections there, but will the ruling elite honor Bernardo Arevalo's landslide result?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/21/1195097100/guatemala-astonishing-victory-of-an-anti-corruption-presidential-candidate